Dubai, UAE: In line with the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy and Emiratisation Government Initiative “Projects of the 50” to build the capabilities of UAE Nationals, Al-Futtaim has committed to hiring no less than 10% of this goal within the next two years and continues to reaffirm its commitment towards empowering the next generation of Emirati talent with the launch of its Emiratisation Strategy. As part of the strategy, over the next five years it will create various job opportunities for Emiratis across eight vital sectors: Automotive, Real Estate, Shopping Malls, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Financial Services and Insurance and Information Technology.

The announcement coincides with the induction of 250 Emirati talents through Al-Futtaim’s SINYAR programme. SINYAR is a market leading initiative that attracts and develops Emirati talent. The induction took place in the presence of Mira Al Futtaim, Chairperson of the Emiratisation Council at Al-Futtaim Group, AbdulRahman Saqr, Acting Group Director of Human Resources and the Emiratisation Council board members. During the event, participants heard from different business heads across the companies’ diverse sectors.

Mira Al Futtaim, Chairperson of the Emiratisation Council at Al-Futtaim commented: “As a family-owned business deeply rooted in the success of the UAE, Emiratisation is an integral part of our day-to-day business. We value and prioritise our commitment and ambition towards Emiratisation in line with the UAE government's direction to build the capabilities of our Emiratis in the private sector to match them with real and meaningful job opportunities. Al-Futtaim Group opportunities are limitless across our business in many vital sectors, and we play a vital role in attracting, developing, and retaining Emiratis at all levels within the group. Our long-term Emiratisation strategy serves higher national interests and embeds Emiratisation into the very fabric of Al-Futtaim Group and the private sector.”

Building on the company’s history, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence, Al-Futtaim’s SINYAR Emiratisation Platform, with the name coming from an old Arabic word which signifies “making the journey together”. The name was chosen to reflect the impact of collaboration during an expedition and is mirrored in Al-Futtaim’s values culture and its role in directing Emirati talent towards the most appropriate career path by developing and empowering their professional and creative skills to become the business leaders of tomorrow.

With the newly launched Emiratisation Strategy, Al-Futtaim Group will play a leading role in the marketplace as an incubator to develop and nurture local talent to increase their readiness and competitiveness to occupy professional and leadership roles in the public and private sector. The launch of “The Emiratisation Conversion Programme” the aim of achieving no less than 10% Emiratisation target in the next two years. The strategy will be implemented by the Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council who will initiate strategic partnerships with private and public sectors and academic partners across the UAE to retain and develop Emirati talent.

As part of the strategy, Al-Futtaim Group is launching its Al-Futtaim Tawteen Academy which will develop UAE nationals’ technical, interpersonal and management skills as per market requirements, provide training and development solutions, embed a self-learning mindset through digital offerings, achieve global standards for operational excellence and build promising career opportunities in the private sector.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

