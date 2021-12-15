Dubai, UAE : SHAREit Group, a global technology company, has shed light on a period of sustained business success in 2021, achieving increased popularity and appeal across the Middle East and other international markets. Continuing their enduring commitment to drive mobile application and digital services development to greater heights for audiences, the Group’s global gaming, file sharing, and content streaming application, SHAREit, has been a key enabler for high satisfaction among both users and businesses throughout the region and beyond. The platform has empowered users, accommodated every individual’s gaming, file sharing, and content requirements, and provided brands with high-impact marketing solutions.

Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group, said: “As we reflect on our journey this past 12 months, 2021 is undoubtedly up there among our most memorable years from a SHAREit standpoint. Whether we look specifically at the Middle East or the international market as a whole, our application’s profile and popularity have continued gaining traction while growing its commercial momentum. The widespread satisfaction of our present users has enticed others to join an ever-increasing customer base. And in turn, this has allowed us to ultimately enjoy critical success across multiple categories as a media publisher and consolidate our position alongside major players in our industry.”

Regional accomplishments in 2021

This calendar year has witnessed SHAREit garner a series of impressive accomplishments, with the application's capabilities garnering the admiration of millions. Having catered to client expectations and provided users with an all-in-one platform, SHAREit is bullish on the market and its prospects within.

SHAREit has become the fastest-growing media publisher in the Middle East, ranking among the region's elite top five media sources for Android across gaming and non-gaming categories. AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement and experience platform, recently recognized SHAREit in the 13th edition of their Performance Index. Regionally, SHAREit ranked fourth in the volume and power rankings for the social category, fourth in the life and culture category, and also strengthened its gaming segment position, achieving a volume ranking of fourth and power ranking of fifth in the gaming segment's simulation category. Moreover, SHAREit achieved a volume ranking of fifth for the gaming arcade category.

International accomplishments in 2021

Much like in the Middle East, SHAREit has been recognized at the international level, proving its dominance in high-quality user acquisition for Android users. This year's sustained success began with the AppsFlyer Performance Index for H1 2021, where SHAREit placed highly across multiple categories and regions, mentioned 204 times in total. The application then went on to rank fourth globally in the IAP (In App Purchases) Index volume rankings across all categories after Google, Facebook and TikTok, expanding its influence by successfully breaking out into new territories whilst becoming the fastest-growing publisher in North America and second fastest in Latin America after TikTok. Moreover, SHAREit ranked third after global giants Google and Facebook on the Retention and IAP Index for Finance and E-Commerce category volume in Southeast Asia.

Most recently, SHAREit has been recognized among the top 10 fastest growing apps globally due to a high volume of downloads during Q3 2021. The rankings for the Top Breakout Apps were provided by 'App Annie' – the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. SHAREit has also been recognized elsewhere in Q3 2021, providing even more momentum heading into 2022. As per Sensor Tower's recently released 'Store Intelligence Data Digest' report, SHAREit has been ranked among the top 10 most downloaded apps on both Google Play and the App Store since Q1 2014.

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group’s business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages.

According to AppsFlyer Performance Index Edition XIII for H1, 2021, SHAREit was ranked #4 media publisher globally after Google, Facebook and TikTok in the volume rankings for IAP index across all categories. It aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

