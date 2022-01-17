Abu Dhabi : The prestigious, energy and sustainability-focused global platform, World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, began today with five simultaneous thought leadership forums. The Solar & Clean Energy, EcoWASTE, Climate & Environment, Smart Cities, and Water forums will run until 19 January 2022 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

18 new sustainable development innovations from around the world are on display as part of ‘Innovate,’ a global Masdar City initiative for knowledge exchange. Join the in-person business, innovation, and knowledge exchange programme at ADNEC over the next two days at the world’s leading business event for future energy and sustainability.

Organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and NEOM Electricity & Water, the World Future Energy Summit 2022 featured case studies and presentations by leading regional government entities including Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, NEOM, TAQA, Tadweer, ENEC and EWEC. Future energy and sustainability leaders presenting new technologies and participating in panel discussions included Total, BP, NEXTracker, Sungrow, GHD, Ecoppia and Rolls Royce.

The Solar and Clean Energy Forum kicked off with a keynote by Dr Shamma Al Malek, Director in Strategic Affairs Directorate, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and by Jens Madrian, Executive Director, NEOM Energy. Panel discussions and presentations represented leaders from Emirates Water & Electricity Company, McKinsey & Company, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, TAQA, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Total Energies, NEOM Energy & Water, Transco, GHD, IRENA, Enerwhere, Masdar, Jinko Solar, and Arab Renewable Energy Commission.

The EcoWASTE Forum was chaired by Meghna Talreja, Founder & CEO, One Modern World and Optas App and the keynote was from Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer). Panel discussions featured speakers from Unwrapped, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), Bee’ah, Tetra Pak, EcoSquare, Arthur D Little, Swiss Business Council Abu Dhabi, Tetra Tech, Repeet, Veolia, and Ricardo.

Jelena Lefavrais, Founder, GreenFootprint welcomed the audience at the Climate & Environment Forum and was followed by four case studies by McKinsey and Company, Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services, UPS, and Green Touches. Panel discussions were participated in by The Umbrella Institute, Supreme Council of Energy of Dubai, WWF, Unilever, Cranmore Partners, Sustainability Excellence, Ministry of Economy of Luxembourg, and CFA Institute

The welcome address at Smart Cities Forum was given by Dr Nabyl Chenaf, Dean of the Architecture School, American University in Dubai and discussions were participated in by top representatives from RMA Advisory, AECOM, Masdar City, JLL, KPH Design, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, Middle East Architecture Network, Buro Happold, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, and Atkins.

The Water Forum welcome address was delivered by Dr Najib H. Dandachi, CEO, Al Usul and keynote was by Jamal Shadid, Policy Development Director, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy. Discussions featured industry experts from FTI Consulting, Emirates Green Building Council, NEOM Energy & Water, Supreme Council of Energy of Dubai, RSB Dubai, Metito Utilities, SWPC, Jacobs, Verteco and SaveWaterUAE, and Transco.

The World Future Energy Summit 2022 is where the brightest minds in the business meet in person, exchange ideas, and showcase new innovations that support the development of a sustainable future. It features seven country pavilions including Japan, Germany, China, Italy, Korea, France, and Switzerland, that connect emerging markets with top global technology players. Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said: "The UAE is a very strategic market for the internationalisation of companies operating in the renewable energy sector. At the World Future Energy Summit this year we are hosting 16 specialised small and medium enterprises, including three start-ups. Looking at its numbers and at the effort that this country is making to shift toward more sustainable sources of energy, I am confident that the exchange of technologies, ideas and solutions between Italy and UAE can only grow.”

Khalid Salem, President, Mitsubishi Power Middle East & North Africa (MENA) said, “Mitsubishi Power has been a key player in the Middle East energy landscape for over 50 years, and our focus continues to be on enabling our customers to bend the cost curve of their energy transition using affordable and reliable solutions. The World Future Energy Summit serves as a platform to demonstrate our innovative clean energy technologies for decarbonization, including hydrogen solutions which can competitively fulfil clean energy expectations and bring us one step closer towards a carbon neutral society. The event is also important in facilitating dialogue and collaboration as we collectively work towards addressing critical issues facing our planet, namely climate change.”

About World Future Energy Summit

The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the world’s leading business event and exhibition for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. Bringing together government and business leaders, with 840 brands represented and approximately 34,000 attendees from 125 countries, it showcases pioneering technologies and ground-breaking thinking in energy, energy efficiency, water, solar, waste, smart cities, climate, and environment.

As a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange at the heart of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The World Future Energy Summit inspires the advancement and transfer of ideas, technology, and investment across borders and between the public and private sectors worldwide, helping to stimulate sustainable growth for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders. Through its initiatives and events, ADSW is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies, and delivering solutions to drive human progress. ADSW is committed to furthering our understanding of the major social, economic, and environmental trends shaping the world’s sustainable development. For more information, visit www.abudhabisustainabilityweek.com

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development, and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our mandate is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Masdar’s renewable energy projects are in the UAE, Jordan, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, Serbia, and Spain. For more information about Masdar, please visit: www.masdar.ae. Stay connected: www.facebook.com/masdar.ae and www.twitter.com/masdar

About RX Global

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn/€39bn/$47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

