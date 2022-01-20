Pre-orders now open for third generation of Audi’s premium sports car

Dubai : Audi Middle East, along with its partner in Dubai and the Norther Emirates, Al Nabooda Automobiles, showcased their latest premium sports car, the all-new Audi RS3 exclusively in Dubai, two months ahead of its official market introduction. The legendary five-cylinder was on display at popular cars and coffee stop, Flat 12 Café, in an experience open to the all-automotive enthusiasts.

From 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, up to 290 km/h top speed, with RS torque splitter, semi slicks and specific RS driving modes, the new Audi RS3 offers driving dynamics of the highest calibre and the best numbers in its segment. Equipped with a 294 kW (400 HP) five-cylinder, the high-performance engine delivers rapid acceleration with an intoxicating sound. The power unit now delivers 500 Nm of torque and responds even faster than previous models. Visually, the RS3 demonstrates its sporty DNA with a widened body, RS sports exhaust system, and cockpit displays comparable to those found in race cars.

The RS3’s appearance in Dubai strategically coincided with the dominating Audi Sport win at the Hankook 24h Dubai race, which took place at the Dubai Autodrome track over the weekend. Fans and enthusiasts alike were treated to a week-long Audi Sport showcase with the RS3 as the centre-piece for all to enjoy.

“Progress has taken on a new shape with the Audi RS3 here in Dubai. The RS3 delivers exceptional performance in its segment, equipped with a five-cylinder engine and RS-specific interior and exterior design details, offering customers an exciting entry point into the Audi Sport lineup.

This is a car for the enthusiasts and we are lucky to have showcased it in a region where car culture is at an all-time high, “said Elmir Arnautovic, Marketing Director at Audi Middle East.

The all-new RS 3 is available in sedan and sportback variants and in different trim levels, allowing customers to choose a version that reflects individual styling, driving experience and equipment level. Customers can now pre-order the vehicle in Dubai.

Please visit https://www.audi-dubai.com/me/web/duen/models/a3/rs3-sedan.html for more details and to reserve yours ahead of market introduction.

About Audi Group

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in 11 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.846 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 8,205 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,183 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2019 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €55.7 billion and an operating profit of €4.5 billion. At present, 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005. The current Middle East model range comprises the Audi A3 and S3 and RS3, A4 and S4, the A5/S5 Coupe and Sportback, RS5 Sportback, the A6, S6, A7, S7, A8 L and S8, the Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5 & SQ5, Q7, Q8 and RS Q8 as well as the R8.

