Manama (ALBH): In the first-of-its-kind initiative, two of Bahrain’s industrial giants Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) and Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) have joined forces to share knowledge and collaborate on implementing Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives of common interest through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed today Sunday 06 February 2022.

The MoU was inked by Alba’s Chief Executive Officer - Ali Al Baqali and Bapco’s Chief Executive Officer - Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery at Awali Township and was attended by Alba’s Chief Power Officer - Amin Sultan, and Bapco’s Acting Deputy Chief Executive and BMP Project Director – Hafedh Al Qassab, as well as other officials from both companies.

In addition to due diligence for projects of common interest that are in line with the commitments made by H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the MoU will set the platform to conduct a feasibility study on utilizing current and any future developments on surplus hydrogen to be made available from Bapco to Alba as well as form a joint taskforce to implement the agreed objectives between the two companies.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

“An alliance of this kind, between two of the largest companies in Bahrain, is a commitment to join our forces to embrace sustainable industrial development as we race to meet Bahrain’s Net Zero Emissions by 2060. It’s only united under the leadership of H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain that we will be able to make a difference, and address climate change by building resilient infrastructure for a greener and sustainable future. I also take the opportunity to extend my thanks to Alba’s Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa for leading the way we do things in Alba.”

Bapco’s CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery added:

“Bapco is honored and privileged to sign this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alba. This partnership translates our intention to address climate change challenges under the strategic guidance of H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, H.M. the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works & Youth Affairs, Chairman of The Oil & Gas Holding Company as well as the wise directives of Chairman of Bapco’s Board of Directors H.E. Mr. Abdulla Jehad Al-Zain. This is one of the many initiatives we have in our pursuit to realise Bapco’s ESG objectives.”

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH] Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain’s aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba’s US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba’s Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba’s actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.

Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

About Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco)

The Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) was registered on 11th January 1929. Since then, Bapco has grown to be a powerful organisation that continues to play a key role in Bahrain’s development as a pioneering industrial force.

Bahrain was the first country in the Arabian Gulf where oil was discovered in 1932. Bapco was instrumental in that discovery and helped in setting up the building blocks of the region’s hydrocarbon industry when it commenced the export of oil on 7th June 1934, and then began refining it from 1936.

Bapco has been at the forefront of developing Bahrain’s human capital, preparing Bahrainis to meet the demands of the oil industry, enhancing their capabilities, and helping them emerge as globally competitive professionals. Bapco’s success over the last 90 years has been shaped by the support of countless national and international employees in writing the company’s growth story.

Originally owned by the Standard Oil Company of California, Bapco today, is wholly owned by the Government of Bahrain. Since its early beginnings, Bapco has been recognised as one of the Kingdom’s anchor companies, and as such, remained a key contributor to the GDP and a reliable income generator for the economy.

Bapco currently owns a 267,000 bpd refinery, along with storage facilities for 14 million barrels and marketing and marine terminals for its portfolio of petroleum products. The Bapco Modernization Programme (BMP) will expand the processing capacity to 380,000 bpd.

The refinery, located in Bahrain’s southern governorate, comprises various operational units such as Atmospheric Crude Distillation Units, Vacuum Distillation Units, Low Sulphur Fuel Oil Complex, Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit Complex, Low Sulphur Diesel Production Complex, Hydrocracker Unit and a post BMP Residual Hydrocracker Unit using LC Fining Technology.

