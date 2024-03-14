EPIQ Machinery, a world class Canadian equipment designer, has made a multi-million dollar investment making Bahrain the hub of its Middle East expansion plans.

The company’s Middle East and North Africa (Mena) regional director Vivek Kumar said EPIQ has a long history of supplying essential equipment to all major aluminium smelters in the Middle East.

With recent production growth due to smelter expansions and new facilities, EPIQ has strategically established a local hub in Bahrain (EPIQ Machinery Services) staffed by key personnel.

This new facility in the kingdom will focus on aluminium as well as pulp and paper industries using advanced technology and high-quality products.

According to Mr Kumar, taking a ‘close to customer’ approach strengthens EPIQ’s commitment to the Mena region.

“From upgrades to new equipment development, EPIQ is enthusiastic to offer its expertise and solutions to this thriving market. Recognising the unique needs of each Mena country, we will tailor our offerings accordingly. Additionally, we’re establishing a spare parts warehouse in Bahrain for faster delivery times.”

The Bahrain-based EPIQ Machinery Services team will be strategically positioned to offer effective sales and after-sales support, ensuring client satisfaction.

The company believes that the burgeoning Middle Eastern aluminium market offers exciting prospects for technology providers like EPIQ.

“Aluminium smelters are aligning with UN sustainability goals and national environmental charters. Each smelter is implementing its own plan to achieve zero carbon emissions. Electrification is a key strategy, replacing traditional vehicles with electric options and encouraging the use of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) within smelters,” explained Mr Kumar.

He added: “At EPIQ, innovation is a core value and this year we’re launching zero-point audits to analyse client machinery and recommend upgrades based on evolving anode specifications. By catering to the demand for advanced solutions, fostering partnerships, promoting sustainable practices, and expanding our regional presence, EPIQ is well-positioned to contribute to the continued progress of the aluminium industry.”

