Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro has affirmed the advanced development of the industrial sector in Bahrain and its important role in supporting the national economy.

The minister was speaking as he visited the Universal Electro Engineering Company (UNEECO) yesterday. He was received by chairman Abdulrahman Juma.

Mr Fakhro noted the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to attract more global investments along with the expectations of the Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-26).

The minister was briefed on the manufacturing process and the important services provided by the company. He commended the advanced technological services and solutions aimed at developing the industrial sector, which, he said, will contribute to raising Bahrain’s industrial competitiveness.