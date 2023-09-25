Government support for the local industry in expanding its reach to regional and global markets has been affirmed by Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

The minister said this during the official inauguration of the newly expanded manufacturing facility of Dallaspresso, a localised coffee and tea capsule specialist, praising the company’s efforts to offer high-quality local products.

Dallaspresso chairman Khalid Al Amin said the company was founded locally in 2016 and has been growing ever since.

It produces a variety of coffee and tea products, including ‘Karak’ capsules, which are popular in the Gulf region.

Dallaspresso exports its products to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Jordan.

BCCI chairman Sameer Nass was also present during the event.