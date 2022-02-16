Drivers enjoy complete peace of mind as new service offers round-the-clock assistance anywhere in UAE

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Lexus announced today the launch of Lexus Connect Service in UAE, in collaboration with Etisalat. The industry-leading connected-car solution enables vehicles to connect with smartphones through the Lexus app and provides a more convenient and comfortable and safer driving experience.

Lexus Connect Service lets owners enjoy many features in their vehicle remotely from the comfort of their home or on the go with a few simple taps on the app. Delivering the ultimate convenience, the service allows them to view the dashboard remotely to check the statistical driving data as well as their trip history to understand their driving behavior for ensuring enhanced safety in the future. They can also check the fuel level to make sure that there is enough fuel for the upcoming trip and no need to stop at the petrol station, thereby saving time and indulging in carefree driving.

With its remote climate control feature, they can preset the interior air conditioning before entering the vehicle, though specifications and their availability may differ by vehicle model. Similarly, finding the car is easier now with the new solution as it will show on the map the exact location of the vehicle in addition to allowing the owner to switch on the hazard lights and honk the horn via the Lexus app. Furthermore, it allows locking vehicle doors, closing windows and starting the engine remotely.

Customers enjoy complete peace of mind as Lexus Connect Service alerts the owner in the event that the vehicle senses a theft attempt or odd behavior. The connected-car solution will send push notifications or emails to the owner’s smartphone following which the vehicle’s status and information can be checked remotely.

In addition, the Lexus "e-Care" vehicle condition monitoring service will further improve peace of mind by providing Vehicle Malfunction Alert based on vehicle data. Moreover, customers will be provided round-the-clock assistance anywhere in UAE, with the driver getting the contact information of the dealer in case of a warning notification with just a tap on the Lexus Connect app.

Commenting on the announcement, Andy Barratt Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Lexus, said: “Al-Futtaim Lexus has always prided itself on delivering customer service of the highest quality – we apply this to every aspect of our business. As such, we are excited to launch our Lexus Connect Service in the UAE as part of our endeavors to provide new, convenient, and personalized experiences to our customers while delivering on our commitment of continual improvement to safety. The introduction of connected vehicles is a vital step towards crafting Amazing Experiences that are uniquely Lexus.”

Lexus owners can start using Lexus Connect Service by asking the Al- Futtaim staff to help register and launch the subscription of the service. Alternatively, you can download the app from App Store or Google Play and activate it yourself.

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim – Lexus

Since its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality vehicles and exemplary customer service in line with its Japanese ‘omotenashi’ roots - the tradition of anticipatory hospitality. Leader in hybrid technology in the luxury automotive scene, both globally and locally, Lexus offers the largest line-up of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), which boast a number of advantages over traditional powertrains, such as high performance, unmatched fuel efficiency, substantial emissions saving, noise reduction and instantaneous acceleration.

In the UAE, Lexus is distributed by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group and enjoys a strong network of showrooms and service centres across all 7 Emirates.

The Lexus sedan line-up includes IS, ES, ES Hybrid, LS and LS Hybrid and the SUV range includes UX, NX, RX and RX Hybrid, GX and LX. While the coupe range features the Lexus RC, LC and LC Hybrid, the F marque, home for Lexus performance vehicles, produces the RC F performance car.

Al-Futtaim Lexus is also home for INTERSECT BY LEXUS, a luxury space at DIFC where guests can enjoy hand-crafted food and drinks, while connecting with like-minded people and enjoying the premium Lexus lifestyle.

For more details, please visit www.lexus.ae; Facebook: LexusAE; Instagram: lexusuae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

