A high-level United Nations (UN) delegation led by the Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Africa, Martha Pobee on Wednesday applauded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) for its contributions to peace and stability in Somalia.

“I cannot say more in terms of commending ATMIS and its predecessor, AMISOM, for the great work done, the critical role they have played in Somalia towards advancing peace and security in the country,” said ASG Pobee, during a meeting at the ATMIS Mission Headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu.

ASG Pobee met with the ATMIS Senior Leadership, including the Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, and the Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics, Maj. Gen. Peter Muteti.

The UN officials accompanying ASG Pobee included the Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) Catriona Laing, and the Head of the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), Aisa Kirabo Kacyira.

The ASG said her visit is crucial to strengthening the collaboration between ATMIS, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and international partners and shaping Somalia’s security situation after ATMIS exits in December 2024.

“At this stage, I have to see how best we can fashion, and design the post 2024 plan or configuration. Our role as a delegation is to talk to ATMIS, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), and see how the security transition can be conducted in a way that enforces or consolidates the gains that we have made, great sacrifices involved, and thanks to the men and women who have played a role in this,” said ASG Pobee.

The SRCC and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Souef highlighted ATMIS’ contribution to Somalia’s stabilisation and ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces.

Ambassador Souef also noted that the Somali Security Forces have conducted successful offensive operations and liberated areas previously controlled by Al-Shabaab terrorists.

“We know that the main objective of ATMIS, FGS and UN today is to defeat Al-Shabaab. The FGS took a couple of steps to defeat Al-Shabaab in the front line, they have conducted offensive operations supported by ATMIS and international partners,” said Ambassador Souef.