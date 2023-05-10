Members of Parliament have paid tribute to the late Minister of State for Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo who was assassinated on 02 May 2023 at his home in Kyanja.

Legislators commended the late for his contribution of service to Uganda.

The special sitting to honour the late Engola was chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Tuesday, 09 May 2023.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who moved the motion to honour the former minister said that Engola was patriotic, committed and distinguished as he carried out all his assignments.

Nabbanja highlighted his contribution in in bringing peace in Northern Uganda.

“Engola was a war hero and played a fundamental role in the pacification of Northern Uganda against the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency,” she said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga said that Engola lived intently as a gallant soldier and answered the highest call to serve his nation professionally.

He commended the late for his efforts in regulating the externalization of labour, a task he said had proven almost impossible to achieve.

“As a country, let us not close our minds to the high-profile murders and all other murders that keep happening without any culprits being brought to book. The late was against unlicensed exportation of our people abroad and that is why he cancelled many companies that were practicing such vices,” Mpuuga said.

The Minister of Justice and constitutional Affairs, Hon. Nobert Mao reminisced the days at the height of the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency and how Engola was at the fore front of eliminating the LRA.

“Macodwogo was a fierce fighter; he worked tirelessly to ensure that Kony’s bases were destroyed. And this is how he was able to bring back joy to the women of Northern Uganda earning him the praise name, Macodwogo, he recalled.

Mao added that there is need for national reflection on what is going wrong as evidenced on the hate mongering when someone dies.

He reminded legislators that it’s their responsibility to respond and distill the torrents of venomous outbursts that arises among the masses.

“I call for civility; we need a new culture of civilized discourse. Our role is state building and demands that we talk to each other and listen to each other,” he said.

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces Representative, Lt Gen. James Mugira cautioned Ugandans against speculating on social media and expressed dismay at how the circumstances surrounding Engola’s death had been reduced to the issue of low salaries of domestic servants and guards. “Stop speculation. I want to state without any fear of contradiction that the UPDF has never been a mercenary force. Our service has always been sacrificed through and through and so its baseless to bring up such trivial matters”, he said.

The Vice President, HE Jessica Alupo described Engola as a hardworking and resilient Ugandan.

“He served diligently and demonstrated true professionalism as a soldier and Member of Parliament and was conscious to serve his people,” Alupo said.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi said Engola negotiated for better labour laws and conditions in Africa and Asia.

“He was unhappy about mistreatment of domestic workers abroad. He had inspected many factories and pursued compensation for disgruntled workers,” she said.

There will be a funeral service for the late Engola at the Kololo Independence Grounds on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 before the body is airlifted to Oyam District for the burial on Saturday.