Parliament has committed to contribute Shs1 billion towards the completion of the radiotherapy centre at St. Francis Nsambya Hospital in the capital, Kampala.

The commitment was made by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, as she launched the 2024 edition of the Annual Rotary Cancer Run at the hospital on Wednesday, 24 April 2024.

The 2024 run that is scheduled for 25 August 2024 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, will mark the 13th year of the Rotary Cancer Run under the theme: “Spread Magic in Every Step”.

Parliament has been a major sponsor of the annual event that purposes to raise money to support cancer initiatives under the Rotary Cancer Programme.

With the capacity to address challenges in cancer treatment, the facility will reduce the associated costs borne by patients and the strain on public health facilities in managing the second leading cause of death globally.

The Speaker, who toured the cancer ward and bunker site, commended the cancer run initiative in serving humanity, committed to supporting the project to its timely completion.

“As a people-centred Parliament, we will generously support the completion of the bunkers and we should be able to finish it as soon as possible because once completed, it will bring a smile to Nsambya Hospital, cancer patients, all the runners and Rotarians,” Among said, before undertaking to join Rotary.

Among went on to urge countrymen and women of goodwill to join hands and support the project to create a significant impact on the lives of cancer patients.

“This project will help in complementing the treatment of cancer and decongesting other hospitals…. this money that we get for donations must be spent on humanity,” she said.

Among commended the former Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga for spearheading Parliament’s campaign towards supporting cancer runs during the 10th Parliament.

Parliament’s Shs1 billion contribution alone nearly equals the Shs1.1 billion collected during the 2023 cancer run which attracted 30,000 participants.

This year, Rotary Uganda hopes to collect Shs4 billion and double the number of participants to 60,000.

“This will translate to doubling last year’s collections to Shs4 billion, a substantial contribution towards the required Shs13.8 billion for the completion of the radiotherapy centre,” Michael Niyitegeka, the chairperson of the Cancer Run 2024 said.

Dr Andrew Ssekitooleko, the Chief Executive Officer of Nsambya Hospital, also urged Ugandans to embrace running and revealed how the project has demonstrated how the human spirit can give birth to good stuff.

“The hospital has not contributed a penny towards this initiative, it has been individuals and we, in a special way, recognise Parliament’s contribution,” he said.

The Rotary Cancer Run started in 2012. Proceeds from the first three runs constructed the Rotary Centenary Bank Cancer Centre at Nsambya, while the Shs200 million from the 2015 run constructed the Rotary Blood Bank at Mengo Hospital.

Funds raised from the runs between 2016 to 2021 were used for phase one of the construction of the bunkers.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.