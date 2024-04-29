In his remarks, the High Commissioner expressed India's keen interest in furthering collaboration in key sectors such as technology, energy and infrastructure. Hon. Okello thanked the Government of India for the continued interest in Uganda's economic growth and development. He emphasized the importance of such partnerships in driving innovation, creating job opportunities, and enhancing the overall socio-economic landscape of the nation. In concluding, both parties remained optimistic about the positive outcomes that could arise from this collaborative effort. The Indian High Commissioner reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Uganda's development agenda and looked forward to further engagements that will solidify the partnership between the two nations.

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties and explore potential investment opportunities, H.E, Upender Singh Rawat, on April 26th 2024 met with Hon. Oryem Henry Okello, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was a follow-up to the successful visit of an Indian Business Delegation to Uganda earlier this month that aimed at fostering commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, both parties engaged in productive discussions regarding ongoing and upcoming investment projects that could benefit both India and Uganda.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.