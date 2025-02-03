In Kassala State, Sudan, amidst the challenges of economic uncertainty, Awatif* found a path to stability and empowerment through a UN Women-supported entrepreneurship program. She belonged to a restrictive community where women were not permitted to participate in outdoor activities, gather with men, or take on roles beyond household duties. Breaking societal norms, she became a member of two women farmers’ groups, comprising 90 women, formed by UN Women in Halfa Algadida Locality in Kassala State.

Awatif embraced training on management, leadership, and practical skills delivered in partnership with Kassala University and Waad Organization for Development (WOD). These sessions, supported by funding from the European Union, gave her the tools and confidence to create a sustainable livelihood.

“Before this program, I struggled to make ends meet. Now, I not only support my family but also dream bigger,” Awatif shared.

During the okra harvesting season, Awatif identified an opportunity to process okra into wicca, a traditional Sudanese dried vegetable product. With an initial investment of 46,000 SDG, her small venture grew rapidly. She sourced okra from local women, processed it, and sold the final product in coastal areas where fresh okra was unavailable. Within months, her profits soared to 250,000 SDG, enabling her to diversify into products like ghee and mesh and acquire equipment to streamline her operations.

Awatif’s ambitions continue to grow. She plans to purchase a dryer to process local produce such as tomatoes, guava, and lemons. Her vision includes creating a brand name, formalizing her business, and joining the agricultural association to expand her reach. Beyond her business success, she initiated a literacy class for women in her village. Approximately 20 women attend these sessions, depending on availability and attendance, where she encourages them to pursue education and financial independence.

This journey has had a profound impact on her community. “Women’s conversations have shifted—we now discuss our work, projects, and dreams,” she noted. The ripple effect of UN Women’s interventions has fostered a culture of entrepreneurship and collaboration among local women, inspiring others to innovate and invest in their futures. Awatif’s story highlights the resilience of women in Sudan and how targeted support can unlock their potential to thrive even in the most challenging circumstances.