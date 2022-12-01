Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), in cooperation with the Agriculture and Industry Institute in Moamba and the Directorate of Social Affairs in Maputo, carried out the “Project for the Installation of the Greenhouse for Seedling Production”.

Although 45% of the surface area of Mozambique is suitable for agricultural activities, only 16% of its land (36 million hectares) is cultivated. Irrigated agriculture is carried out in only 3% of the cultivated land and 5% of the farmers use fertilizers.

In line with the purpose of improving the capacity of the agricultural production of Mozambique, the project for the installation of the seedling greenhouse with a production capacity of 175.000 seedlings was carried out by TİKA in cooperation with the Agriculture and Industry Institute in Moamba.

The “Project for the Installation of the Greenhouse for Seedling Production” aims to produce the seedlings needed by farmers in the region and to provide an adequate amount of seedling supply for an average of 70-decare area per harvest. Accordingly, it will be possible to produce an adequate amount of various vegetable and fruit seedlings, like tomatoes, onions, cabbages, peppers, watermelons, lemons etc., for an average of 280-decare farming land per year and to provide them to farmers in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project held by TİKA, State Minister of the Republic of Mozambique, Vitoria Dias Diogo said, “I think that the project for the seedling production greenhouse in the Moamba region carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency will offer a vital service in increasing the production capacity of farmers in the region. Accordingly, I wish for the continuity of the infrastructural and educational projects in agricultural production and express my sincere thanks to the Republic of Türkiye.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador in Maputo, Avni Aksoy stated, “The Republic of Türkiye, through its institutions, will continue to contribute to the cooperation and development projects between the two countries. I congratulate the people and the farmers in the region for this project which is a perfect example of achieving great successes with micro-scale projects.”