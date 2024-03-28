By benefiting the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided food support to the people of Agadez, also called as “Istanbuleva”, who have a unique affinity for Turkish culture and identity.
Food packages containing essential food were delivered to 400 families in need, especially to disabled people, residing in Agadez. Food parcels consisting of rice, pasta, sugar and oil were distributed to families in need with the participation of the Sultan of the Sultanate of Aïr (Agadez), Oumarou Ibrahim Oumarou; the Republic of Türkiye's Ambassador to Niamey, Özgür Çınar, and TİKA's Coordinator in Niamey, Tanju Polat.