As Kenya invests heavily in key economic growth and national resilience drivers, from digital infrastructure and AI factories to hyperscale data centres and green industrialisation, the country is set for increased international attention following the announcement of Ai Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya.

Organised by KAOUN International, the global organiser of GITEX, in partnership with the Office of the Special Envoy on Technology of the Republic of Kenya and dx⁵, Africa’s top technology driver, Ai Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya debuts in Nairobi from 19-21 May 2026.

With the AI market alone expected to contribute US$2.4 billion to Kenya’s GDP by 2030 and generate over 300,000 new jobs by 2028, the event is poised to highlight Kenya’s increasing AI and digital transformation leadership regionally and internationally. It will catalyse a new wave of transformative partnerships and investments, simultaneously accelerating the responsible and inclusive deployment of emerging technologies.

Convening one of the most influential multistakeholder gatherings on the continent, GITEX continues to offer unparalleled access to new markets, capital, talents, relationships, and investment opportunities. Throughout its 45-year history, international engagement and expansion have become synonymous with a brand that now stages shows in eight countries and five regions globally, including Germany, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam.

With Kenya’s highly anticipated introduction into the GITEX international events portfolio, Ai Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya will become East Africa’s largest tech and startup event, bringing together policymakers, technologists, academia, the private sector, civil society, creatives, and development partners.

Hon. William Kabogo Gitau, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, welcomed the announcement: “Hosting Ai Everything Kenya is both a recognition of our achievements and a call to action. Kenya is positioning itself at the heart of Africa’s digital transformation, where artificial intelligence is not just a tool for innovation, but a force for economic inclusion, public service reform, and sustainable development.” He noted that AI, affirmed by the recently launched Kenyan AI Strategy, is a cornerstone of the country’s broader transformation agenda, aligned with the Kenya National Digital Master Plan 2022–2032 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA): “We are proud to lead this moment that places Africa on the global AI map—not just as consumers, but as creators and collaborators shaping a future rooted in our values and vision.”

Dr. Korir Singoei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, noted that hosting AI Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya in the same year as the 2026 Global Data Festival underscores the nation’s ambition to cement Nairobi’s role as the world’s multilateral hub for digital cooperation and innovation.

“This drive is anchored in Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2025, which, for the first time, elevated technology diplomacy alongside our traditional pillars and established a strategic framework for advancing international collaboration on emerging technologies,” he said. “It reflects our commitment to deepen cooperation on data governance, AI regulation, and digital infrastructure – and to weave technology considerations into peacebuilding, trade negotiations, and development partnerships. By convening global stakeholders in Nairobi, we are showcasing that Africa’s diplomacy is evolving and up to task with the new and emerging trends of collaboration to address our greatest challenges.”

Amb. Philip Thigo, Special Envoy on Technology, also underscored the event’s national significance: “The hosting of Ai Everything Kenya is more than symbolic, it affirms Kenya’s stature as a trusted convener of global conversations on the future of technology.”

Furthermore, Amb. Thigo highlighted the bold leadership of H.E. President William Ruto in championing green industrialisation and inclusive development through innovation: “This moment reflects our commitment to harnessing emerging technologies such as AI not only to solve local challenges but also to shape global norms that are equitable, sustainable, and reflective of Africa’s development aspirations,” he said. “It is also a platform to showcase Kenya’s and Africa’s ingenuity – our capacity not only to adopt but to design, build, and export transformative technologies that reflect our values, realities, and ambitions.”

Harry Hare, Chairman and Co-founder of dx⁵, emphasised the collaborative vision behind the event: “Ai Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya is more than an event – it is a catalyst for Africa’s digital transformation,” he added. “By bringing together global innovators, policymakers, and local talent, we’re creating a platform that not only showcases Kenya’s technological advancements but also fosters collaboration and investment across the continent. This is also a strong expression of confidence in Kenya’s status as a premier MICE destination – with the infrastructure, expertise, and vibrancy to successfully host global technology and innovation leaders.”

Celebrating the partnership, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC&CEO of KAOUN International, said: “Kenya has already carved out an influential piece of Africa’s digital landscape – incubating and fuelling tech that is changing lives across the nation. The launch of Ai Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya shall mark a pivotal milestone in Kenya’s digital journey and the rise of AI and digital economies across East Africa. This landmark event shall cast a unique global spotlight on the nation’s progressive policies, homegrown talent, emerging infrastructure, and bold ambitions, consolidating Kenya’s status as a competitive, influential force for technological change in the regional and global tech arenas. This shall ultimately unlock new avenues for cross-border collaboration between public and private sectors, elevating an increasingly dynamic and resilient regional ecosystem.”

With digitalisation a critical economic development and employment creation pillar under transformative strategies, including Kenya Vision 2030 and Kenya National Digital Master Plan 2022-2032, Ai Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya amplifies this potential, presenting a world-class programme curated to accelerate tech integration across critical sectors in the emerging AI and digital economies.

Comprising a one-day global summit and two-day exhibition showcase, the event will revolve around six key themes at the forefront of Kenya’s emerging digital economy and technology ecosystem: AI, agritech, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, and sustainability.

Alongside a global community of governments, enterprises, experts, investors, SMEs, startups, and digital promotion agencies, Ai Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya, supported by Gulfood, the world’s biggest food show, stands to redefine cross-sector collaboration, inspire new public-private partnership projects, attract investment, scale technologies, and propel Kenya’s digital transformation journey to greater heights.

Further news and updates surrounding the event will follow in due course. For more information on GITEX, please visit www.GITEX.com.