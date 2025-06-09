The push by the African Union (AU) for a borderless continent may have prompted Kenya to review its Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system multiple times. This week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced new changes that exempt more countries from eTA requirements.

Introduced in 2024, the eTA faced criticism from the start - some viewed it as a visa by another name, while others questioned its practicality. The eTA fee is $30/£24 and is valid for 90 days.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), in its annual visa report, criticised Kenya’s implementation of the system, noting that it significantly worsened Nairobi’s ranking in terms of ease of entry for African visitors.

Both the AU and the AfDB are pushing for a visa-free continent by 2025 to enhance regional integration, trade, and economic growth through the removal of movement barriers.“On January 21, 2025, the Cabinet approved recommendations to enhance the eTA system to boost efficiency and improve the travel experience,” Mr Murkomen said. “As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, the Cabinet proposed to grant eTA exemptions to all African countries, except Somalia and Libya, due to security reasons.”Under the latest review, the 17th Schedule lists 34 categories of persons now allowed to travel to Kenya without obtaining an eTA.

According to the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, holders of Kenyan permanent residence, valid work permits, and re-entry passes, as well as citizens from East African Community (EAC) partner states, are now exempt from the eTA requirement.“The government has released an update on the eTA to exempt all Africans from the requirement to acquire one. It also includes nationalities that had visa abolition agreements or reciprocal arrangements before the introduction of the eTA,” Mr Murkomen said.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano acknowledged this last year, saying, “The eTA is significantly cheaper than a visa and also takes a shorter time. In fact, we now offer instant eTAs.”The AfDB also pointed out that eTA requirements - such as confirmed itineraries and accommodation - could hinder free movement and undermine the intended benefits of the system.

Citizens of EAC member states (except Somalia) can now travel to Kenya without applying for an eTA for visits not exceeding 180 days.

