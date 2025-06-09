Programme to support 20–30 entrepreneurs from 10 African countries.

A new virtual incubation programme backed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UVU Africa has opened applications for early-stage creative entrepreneurs across the continent.

The six-week Timbuktoo Creative Hub Ideation Incubation Programme will offer structured support to help participants validate ideas, build business skills, and prepare for investment and market entry. It is set to begin in July 2025.

Ten countries targeted

The programme will select 20–30 entrepreneurs from South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Zambia. It targets individuals aged 18–35, particularly those at the ideation or early business stage, and encourages women-led ventures to apply.

Workshops will cover topics including entrepreneurial thinking, market research, branding, financial literacy, and pitching. Participants will also receive mentorship, peer networking opportunities, and access to a final demo day with potential investors.

Creative economy focus

The initiative is part of the UNDP’s broader Timbuktoo platform, a pan-African effort aimed at investing in youth-led startups across key economic sectors. The Creative Hub is one of ten planned sector-specific hubs.

According to Maxwell Gomera, UNDP South Africa resident representative, the programme seeks to position the creative economy as a driver of cultural preservation and inclusive growth. “When imagination meets structured support and global market access, we don’t just preserve culture — we export it, scale it, and build sustainable economies around it,” Gomera said.

Applications now open

The initiative is open to founders working in fields such as:



- Audio-visual production

- Music and live performance

- Design (including graphic, fashion, industrial, architecture)

- Multi-media

- Cultural and natural heritage preservation

