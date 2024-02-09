The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) strongly condemns an attack on a humanitarian convoy that was being escorted by peacekeepers in Aniydi Payam of Bor South County of Jonglei State.

As the convoy passed through Macdit, 60 kilometres from Bor town, a group of armed men emerged from the bushes and one opened fire on the UN vehicles. An UNMISS vehicle was damaged, but fortunately there were no casualties. UNMISS peacekeepers returned fire and repelled the attackers.

“This attack threatened the lives of humanitarians delivering vital assistance to communities in need as well as peacekeepers providing protection. It is utterly unacceptable,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary General’s Special Representative to South Sudan and head of UNMISS.

“We appreciate the response of the Government of Jonglei State who rapidly dispatched a joint protection team of local forces to the location to provide support. It is important that a thorough investigation takes place and that the perpetrators are held accountable,” he said.