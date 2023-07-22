In the midst of the current conflict situation in Sudan that has not subsided, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has again succeeded in trying to evacuate and return 3 (three) Indonesian citizens from Sudan to their homeland.

The three Indonesian citizens are Wiwi Wiarsih from the Sumedang area, Elah from the Tangerang area and Titi Tariti from the Sumedang area. They are migrant workers in the household sector who previously chose not to participate in the evacuation because they work with their employers.

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum succeeded in trying to evacuate the three of them from the Wad Medani and Dongola areas in Sudan to the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum's safe house in Port Sudan for their further return to their homeland on Saturday (22/7).

Ambassador Sunarko, when sending off the three Indonesian citizens, advised them to take lessons from all the events that have happened and in the future they must be careful when deciding to work abroad, and follow the correct procedures.

The Ambassador also prayed that all Indonesian citizens would always be in good health, have a smooth trip to Indonesia and be reunited with their waiting families.​