The Headies, a leading hip-hop awards platform, and UNFPA Somalia, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, have partnered to bring attention to the plight of women and girls in Somalia, who are facing a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by conflict, and climate change.

As part of the partnership, a 3-minute video highlighting the crisis in Somalia and UNFPA's initiatives was screened during the 16th Annual Headies Awards, held in Atlanta, Georgia. This video screening helped generate awareness and support for UNFPA's efforts to address the crisis in Somalia.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Headies to bring attention to the urgent humanitarian crisis in Somalia, particularly for women and girls," said Niyi Ojuolape, Country Representative, UNFPA Somalia. "This partnership will help us amplify their voices and mobilize resources to provide much-needed support to those most in need."

Somalia has been grappling with a prolonged humanitarian crisis, resulting in widespread displacement, poverty, and vulnerability, particularly among women and girls. The crisis has led to an increase in gender-based violence, child marriage, and female genital mutilation, further threatening the well-being and empowerment of women and girls.

"Climate change disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable, especially women and girls. The Headies partnering with UNFPA Somalia is a welcome effort to raise awareness and support our cause," said Ifrah Ahmed, Somali-Irish social activist and founder of Ifrah Foundation.

The partnership aims to raise awareness about the crisis, mobilize resources, and inspire action to support UNFPA's life-saving work for women and girls in Somalia. The collaboration will leverage The Headies' vast audience and influence to amplify the voices of women and girls, who are disproportionately affected by the crisis.

For more information on how to donate and support Somali women and girls, please visit https://www.unfpa.org/donate/Somalia