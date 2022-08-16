The European Commission has provided EUR 200,000 in emergency humanitarian funding to assist those affected by the recent flash floods. Following heavy rains on 30-31 July and 5-6 August 2022 in several regions of The Gambia, widespread flooding occurred, with houses so severely affected that the residents had to be evacuated to public buildings for safety.

The EU funds will support The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) in helping the affected households to relocate and drain the water out of their homes. The GRCS will target the affected regions of Banjul, Kanifing Municipality, West Coast Region, and North Bank Region. In North Bank Region, five children have been reported dead and one is in critical condition and under treatment as a result of the thunderstorm that accompanied the rains on 30 July 2022. Another victim is also reported in the West Coast Region.

There are more than 600 households affected in those regions, and the GCRS support will provide them with cash and emergency aid items, including health and hygiene items. The GCRS has identified a number of vulnerable people in these areas, including elderly, disable, pregnant and lactating women, and children.

This project will run for four months, and will benefit around 7,000 people, according to the initial assessment.

The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).