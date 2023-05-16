On May 11, the First Japan-Tanzania Business Dialogue was co-hosted by the Embassy of Japan in Tanzania and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT).

The Committee was co-chaired by Ambassador Misawa and Mr. Manongi Nyari, Director for Trade Development acting on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of MIIT, and attended by Japanese companies including members of the Committee on Commerce and Industry of Japanese Society of Tanzania (CCIJT), JICA, Tanzania Revenue Authority, Immigration Bureau, Prime Minister's Office-Labour, and Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development of Zanzibar, etc..

In the meeting, in response to the issues raised by Japanese companies in their business activities in Tanzania, such as insufficient transparency, fairness, efficiency and consistency in administrative measures including licenses/permits issuance and tax collection process, the relevant Ministries and Authorities of Tanzanian government provided answers and explanations, and the participants discussed follow-up measures.

In addition, the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority, Tanzania Investment Centre, and Tanzania Trade Development Authority provided information on the measures and opportunities to attract Japanese companies to invest in Tanzania.

It is expected that the continuation of the dialogue through this committee will lead to progress in efforts to facilitate investment and trade between the two countries, as well as mutual understanding.