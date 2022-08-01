We ask ourselves who we are sometimes - it can mean we face different personalities at different periods of our lives, and can be challenging to really pinpoint our identity.

Frankie Maston is an AfroSoul, RnB and AfroPop musician from Tanzania.

He draws inspiration from many artists in the world who sing and write along soul, RnB, reggae and Afropop.

This EP is Frankie’s representation of who he is - a struggling bowl of emotions and identification in a veiled society.

Frankie wrote and produced the songs while navigating the waters of self-realization, love&heartbreak, loneliness, hope, social stigma, rejection, anxiety and life in general.

Dedicated to everyone that feels they’re different and are embracing it. To all that struggle to fit in a society that’s blinded by who you should be, a tainted image as you look at yourself in the mirror.

To everyone that yearns for a free world where they can be and peacefully choose to live in ways that’ll make them HAPPY - Choose your Mirror, Choose your ID.

What was going through when writing, The EP was my form of therapy, kept me sane during the pandemic and had me going.

“I know I can never be perfect in the eyes of the world BUT through my mirror, I find perfection and inspiration. I look and I see her telling me to own my pride and to be unapologetic about it. That person I see in the mirror is graced and blessed, her voice heals the deepest and oldest of scars. I hope this EP will be liberating for everyone, especially Africa.” - Frankie

CREDITS

Written&Executive Produced by Frank (Frankie) Maston.

1: Run On My Mind

Producer: Alvin Edmund Emil (Alvin Emil)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston

2: Fall In Love

Producer: Alvin Edmund Emil (Alvin Emil)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston

3: Give It To You Ft Frida Amani

Producer: Digunge Mtunda Kabhenga (Blvcq Beatz Igbo6)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston&Frida Amani

4: Coming Out (Fresh n Clean)

Producer: Charles Best Bupepo (Charlee Nexus)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston

5: Nimepatwa

Producer: Digunge Mtunda Kabhenga (Blvcq Beatz Igbo6)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston

6: Murder

Producer: Justin John Mhagachi (Gachi B)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston&Bryan Kweku Mensah

7: Najua

Producer: Emmanuel Nyalusi (Kingson)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston

8: Who I Am

Producer: Justin John Mhagachi (Gachi B)

Written by: Frank (Frankie) Maston