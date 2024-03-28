The Government is allocating SEK 120 million for efforts to fight hunger in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine. This support will be channelled through the World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian organisation dedicated to fighting hunger.

“We are deeply concerned about the warnings of famine in several parts of the world, particularly in Gaza and Sudan. WFP is a crucial actor in efforts to save lives in such situations. Sweden will do its part and contribute to reversing the negative developments and preventing famine. In addition to providing funding, we are pushing for greater humanitarian access, which is necessary for WFP and others to reach those in need. This applies particularly to Gaza, where we are actively following up EU efforts that I was personally involved in initiating with the aim of putting greater pressure on Israel,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The support has been allocated with immediate effect to WFP’s operations in the aforementioned countries. The funds will be divided evenly between them. The decision to allocate the funds was taken in conjunction with the visit to Stockholm by Executive Director of WFP Cindy McCain.

“Sweden is a close and valued partner for WFP and I welcome the government’s increased support for our emergency operations in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine. It comes at a crucial time, enabling us to respond quickly to reach people in dire need. These funds will help WFP alleviate hunger and save lives,” says Ms McCain.

The allocation is part of the Government’s support to WFP for 2024. Sweden’s support to WFP for 2024 totals around SEK 1.3 billion, including SEK 930 million in core support from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and SEK 360 million through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).