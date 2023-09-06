The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded a two-day visit to Guinea-Bissau. The objective of this visit was to strengthen the commitment of UNOWAS to better support Guinea-Bissau in its efforts to consolidate peace, democracy, and development.
During this visit, Mr. Simão was received in audience by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló. He also met with Prime Minister Geraldo Martins, Vice-President of the National Peoples' Assembly (ANP), Fernando Dias, representing ANP President Domingos Simões Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Pinto Pereira as well as with representatives of the main political parties. Mr. Simão also had discussions with members of the diplomatic corps and the United Nations country team.
The Special Representative renewed the engagement of UNOWAS and its partners in support of Guinea-Bissau in its efforts at consolidating democracy, safeguarding stability and making progress with vital state reforms. He called on Bissau-Guinean actors remain committed to reinforcing political dialogue and to work together towards stability and development of Guinea-Bissau.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).