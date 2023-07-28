The Panel of Elders of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister, Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane at the State House to obtain details regarding the reform process.

The former President of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Chairman of the Panel of Elders SADC, Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete said they first came to Lesotho in February 2023 to gain details of the government’s roadmap and plan for implementing the reforms.

Dr Mrisho Kikwete said the Panel’s visit this time is a follow up on Lesotho’s progress on reforms, especially the Omnibus Bill.

He said they promised to take a broad consultation with the relevant stakeholders and will report back to SADC about the progress on reforms before the summit in August.

He said on July 21, 2023, the government reported their progress to SADC and it was pleased with the report on the reform process, saying they have come here for the second time to get the feel of it from the stakeholders.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane said the Panel of Elders SADC delegation came to ensure the government’s commitment to implementing reforms as they have presented their progress to SADC members.

He said the delegation will be in the country until the 4th of August, adding that they will meet with all stakeholders.

This is the second visit of the Panel of Elders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) led by its Chairperson, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete as they first came on February 2023.