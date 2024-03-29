The Western Cape’s primary school athletes won the national track and field championships in Limpopo for the first time ever since the inception of the competition.

The athletes competed on 25 and 26 March 2024 at the Oscar Mpetha Stadium at the University of Limpopo in Polokwane.

The team took home 32 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 18 bronze medals and, of course, the Championships Trophy!

Provincial Education Minister David Maynier wished the team well ahead of their departure last weekend and is delighted by their success.

“Well done to our star athletes of the Western Cape! You represent the very best of our province’s primary school athletes and are now officially also the best in the country. We are so incredibly proud of you!”

“Thank you to all the teachers, school staff members, parents and officials who made our team’s achievements possible. We know that so many hours go into training our athletes, preparing for competitions, and logistical arrangements for travelling and competing. Their success is also your success, so congratulations to you too!” said Minister Maynier.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) supported the team of 195 athletes and 25 teachers by covering their transport, accommodation and meal costs.