The South African Legislative Sector (SALS) will tomorrow hold its last quarterly Speakers' Forum meeting for the 6th term of Parliament at The Capital Menlyn Maine Hotel, Pretoria.

Parliament and all nine provincial legislatures will present their 6th term Legacy Reports with important reflections on the work done during the term. The Forum will also discuss preparations for establishing the 7th Parliament and Provincial Legislatures and plan and align its programmes for the new term. The SA Parliamentary Institute will also present a report and the training schedule for Members of Parliament and officials for the 7th parliamentary term. The Institute was established to, amongst others, provide capacity development programmes and production of quality research and knowledge management for the legislative sector.

The Speakers Forum is a closed meeting, but a media statement will be issued after the meeting.

The forum comprises the Presiding Officers of Parliament, Speakers, and Deputy Speakers of all the nine provincial legislatures. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Lechesa Tsenoli – now acting Speaker, and the National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Mr Amos Masondo, co-chair the Speaker's Forum.The Forum oversees the management and coordination of sector programmes and meets regularly to set the strategic direction of the sector.