The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, has arrived in the Seychelles, where she is scheduled to co-chair the Third Session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation between South Africa and the Seychelles on 14 October 2022.

The JCC is held on a biennial basis, with the Mid-Term Review in between. The Seychelles has expressed interest in expanding and deepening its relations with South Africa.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and the Seychelles, which were established in 1992, are cordial and are guided by the General Cooperation Agreement (GCA) signed by the respective Foreign Ministers in January 2007.

Relations have been further strengthened by the escalation of the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) to a Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) at Deputy Minister Level in March 2018

The JCC meeting will strengthen bilateral relations and seek ways and means of promoting and enhancing co-operation between the two countries.

It is envisaged that the meeting between Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, will assess progress made in the implementation of the agreed-upon work plans emanating from the March 2018 JCC, the 2019 Mid-Term Review and the July 2022 Senior Officials Meeting (SOM).