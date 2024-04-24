Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Investment Promotion - Federal Republic of Somalia


The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received on Tuesday in the capital, Mogadishu, the Director-General for Eastern and Southern Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, H.E. Amb. Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, and discussed with her the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The meeting highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Somalia and Türkiye, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening ties for mutual benefit.

