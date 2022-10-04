The newly accredited Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mrs. Monica-Cecilia Sitaru, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Monday 3rd October 2022 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

During the meeting, Minister Radegonde congratulated Ambassador Sitaru on her accreditation and expressed his gratitude for the good relationship based on trust and mutual understanding that has existed between Romania and Seychelles over the past 40 years.

Minister Radegonde and Ambassador Sitaru discussed ongoing collaborations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of education and training, maritime security, and health, and the enhancement of existing areas of cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and tourism.

“Seychelles is looking for ways to diversify its tourism market and I am delighted to note that many Romanians are making their way to Seychelles as it shows that our marketing strategy targeting Eastern European countries is bearing fruit and we need to build on that,” explained the Minister.

Both diplomats agreed that the establishment of an Honorary Consulate of Romania in Seychelles and the signing of relevant legal instruments will help to further collaborations between the two countries in various fields of mutual interest.

To conclude, Minister Radegonde called for Romania’s understanding of Seychelles' vulnerability as a Small Island Developing State, dependent on tourism and fisheries, and its support for the creation of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index.

On her part, Ambassador Sitaru gave her commitment to renewing cooperation to foster the partnership and mutual respect that exist between Romania and Seychelles.

H.E. Mrs. Monica-Cecilia Sitaruwill be based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Also present at the meeting were Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director General for Bilateral Affairs, and Mr. Ryan Adeline, Second Secretary, Bilateral Affairs Division.