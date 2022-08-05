Following the recommendations of the Court of Appeal for the appointment of three Special Justices of Appeal to hear the case of EEEL vs Vijay Construction Pty Ltd, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has received the recommendations from the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA) and he has accordingly appointed Justice Winston Anderson as the Chair of the Panel and two other members Justice Carl Singh and Justice William Young to hear the case and to come to a final determination.

Justice Winston Anderson (Chair of Panel of Ad-hoc Justices of Appeal) is a Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice ('CCJ’) which is the apex court in civil, constitutional, and criminal appeals from four sovereign states: Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and Guyana. He has been the Judge of the CCJ for twelve (12) years and is now the third most senior Judge on the Bench.

Justice William Young has served on the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of New Zealand. Sir William is an honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple and an honorary Fellow Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge. He holds an honorary doctorate in law from the University of Canterbury.

Justice Carl Singh has served at the Supreme Court of Guyana, followed by Chief Justice of Guyana and latterly in the Office of Chancellor and Head of the Judiciary of Guyana. He was also the Professor and Head of the Department of Law at the University of Guyana.