Mr. Conrad Mederic, Seychelles’ Resident Ambassador based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was accredited as the new Non-Resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to the Republic of Kenya on June 7, 2023, following the presentation of his Credentials to the President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. William Ruto in a ceremony held at the State House in Nairobi.

During the ceremony, Mr. Mederic conveyed warm greetings of President Wavel Ramkalawan to President Ruto. He also acknowledged the invaluable exchange between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1990 and emphasised the importance of establishing a Joint Bilateral Commission between Seychelles and Kenya, in order to strengthen the monitoring mechanism of the implementation of agreed cooperation.

He commended President Ruto for his leadership in Climate Change, notably in chairing the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and for hosting the upcoming Climate Change Summit in September in Nairobi.

In addressing Mr. Mederic, President William Ruto noted that “We must deepen, reinforce and expand our international cooperation for our transformation.” He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working with Seychelles for the prosperity of its citizens.

Mr. Mederic also gave his commitment to President Ruto to work with his Government to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of Environment, Climate Change, Trade, Blue Economy and Maritime Security, amongst other mutual priority areas.