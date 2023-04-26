Seychelles and Italy commit to reinforcing their diplomatic relations by exploring areas of cooperation for mutual development.

This was discussed during a meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and the Ambassador-designate for Italy, H.E Mr. Roberto Natali, to the Republic of Seychelles on Tuesday, 25th April, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

“Over the years, our relationship has grown from strength to strength, and we need to continue to reinforce this partnership by exploring areas of common interest for the benefit of both nations,” remarked Minister Radegonde as he welcomed Ambassador Natali.

On his part, Ambassador Natali stated that during his tenure, he aims to improve the friendship that exists between the two countries. “My additional role as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is an advantage to both countries given that we share the same concerns about environmental and climate change,” added the Ambassador.

Maritime security was one of the topics of discussion where Minister Radegonde commended Italy’s role in the EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta for its remarkable contribution to the maritime security of the region. Both the Minister and Ambassador recognised the importance of maritime security as a vehicle to enable undisrupted trade within the Western Indian Ocean region and beyond.

On the topic of tourism, Minister Radegonde noted that “Italy is currently one of the top five markets for Seychelles and that although there is no direct flight, we continue to see an increase in arrivals from Italy which we deeply appreciate”.

Both parties welcomed the possibility of collaboration between the Seychelles Tourism Academy and similar tourism training institutions in Italy.

Minister Radegonde seized the opportunity to encourage the Government of Italy to support Seychelles in pushing for the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI). “We are hopeful that the MVI will allow SIDS to improve the international understanding of their vulnerabilities that will, in turn, sustain our progress,” he added.

Other possible areas of cooperation discussed were law enforcement, judiciary, and air services.

Ambassador Natali is in Seychelles to present his Credentials to the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, on Thursday, at State House. He will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.