On April 17, a delegation of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa led by Patriarchal Exarch of Africa, Metropolitan Konstantin of Zaraisk arrived to Zambia on a 5-day visit.

During the visit, the Exarch met with Russian Ambassador to Zambia A.Yarakhmedov to discuss the construction of an Orthodox Christian church in Lusaka and conducted the Divine Liturgy at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture for the employees of the Embassy, compatriots and Zambian citizens.

Negotiations with the representatives of the Lusaka City Council and trips to Kitwe and Ndola of the Copperbelt province are also planned.

