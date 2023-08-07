The Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAOL) today agreed a partnership with the organizers of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (https://LibyaSummit.com/) that will highlight Libya’s renewable energy opportunities and promote better understanding of the sector for international and local investors.

REAOL is instrumental in forming policies that promote renewable energy production in Libya. The organization implements projects, supports and encourages the renewables industry, and evaluates potential for future projects. It is a key actor in providing secure energy supply in Libya and, in future, further afield.

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit is organized by Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com/) and is now in its second edition in 2023. In the inaugural 2021 conference, TotalEnergies signed an agreement with the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) to build 500 MW of solar generation capacity. The initiative was launched by TotalEnergies, GECOL and REAOL in June 2022.

The summit will take place on 8-9 November 2023 and will place strong emphasis on renewable energy, as well as hydrocarbons, financing, infrastructure and more. REAOL’s Chairman Abdusalam Elansari and his team met with James Chester, Senior Director of ECP; local partner Ahmed Al Ghazali, VP of AmCham Libya; and Debbie Hirst, President of AmCham Libya.