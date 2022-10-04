October 4, 2022 marks the fifth anniversary of the ambush near Tongo Tongo, Niger that claimed the lives of four Nigerien and four American soldiers. U.S. Embassy Niamey honors the memory of the fallen and expresses its deepest sympathy to their families, friends, and communities.

The United States remains committed to supporting and training Niger’s security and defense forces through our security partnership that is based on common strategic goals and shared values.

This year, we will launch a new ad campaign seeking information that will bring those responsible for the Tongo Tongo ambush to justice. This campaign includes billboards posted around Niamey and Tillaberi Region announcing the below information.

The U.S. government’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $5 million (3.4 billion CFA) for information on the 2017 Tongo Tongo attack.

Individuals with information on those responsible for the attack may be eligible for a reward and should submit their information to Rewards for Justice at +227 91 47 99 13.

More information on this reward offer is available at: https://rewardsforjustice.net/rewards/2017-niger-attack-tongo-tongo-niger-october-4-2017/.