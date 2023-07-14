One of Africa’s major oil and gas producers, Angola is demonstrating commendable efforts in prioritizing regional collaboration to ensure energy security and stimulate growth across the regional energy sector. By leveraging its position, resources and experience, Angola is forging strategic partnerships with neighboring countries, signing significant agreements, and initiating cross-border collaborations. These endeavors serve as an inspiring example for other African nations to enhance cooperation and foster sustainable development.

Angola-DRC Ink Landmark Agreement

In a notable development, Angola’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on July 13 for the joint development of offshore Block 14 marks a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of energy security. Angola, for its part, has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening cooperation and promoting sustainable development and growth within the energy sector. This strategic alliance will not only boost the energy sectors of both countries but also promote economic growth and stability across the continent.

Zambia-Angola Pipeline Enhances Connectivity

In 2021, Angola inked an MoU with Zambia for the construction of the $5 billion Zambia-Angola pipeline. The pipeline will transport petrol, kerosene, diesel and gas from Angola's Lobito Refinery to Zambia. Spanning approximately 1,400 km, it will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. The pipeline aims to reduce fuel prices in Zambia, benefiting the economy and population while also generating significant revenue for Angola. The project underscores Angola's commitment to fostering economic integration and job creation while supporting the development of neighboring nations through an interconnected energy network.

CAPS Strengthens Regional Integration

In pursuit of advanced intra-African trade, Angola signed an MoU with a coalition of other African countries to establish the Central African Pipeline System (CAPS). Under the terms of the MoU, the coalition will construct a regional oil and gas pipeline network, consisting of three multinational pipeline systems, including the Central Southern Pipeline System connecting Angola with the DRC, Rwanda and Burundi. This project aims to alleviate energy poverty, promote economic integration, and enhance energy security in Africa. By linking the oil-producing regions of these countries, CAPS will enable the efficient transportation of petroleum resources across borders, fostering stability and boosting economic progress in the region.

Angola Advances Bilateral Energy Agreements

Angola has strengthened its bilateral cooperation with several regional countries, leveraging its economic stronghold to spur development across the regional landscape. In their Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, Angola and Rwanda explored new areas of collaboration in education, finance, defense and security, vocational training, infrastructure and tourism, complementing existing agreements in health, justice and agriculture. Additionally, Angola showcased its commitment to regional collaboration by partnering with Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy to support emerging energy markets in Africa. This agreement solidifies their dedication to cooperation in areas such as information exchange, industry data management, geological studies, and joint petroleum and gas projects. These partnerships highlight Angola's proactive approach to regional engagement and its commitment to enhancing cooperation and development in various sectors across Africa.

Angola Amplifies Support for SADC Integration

Angola, being one of the founding members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is committed to cooperation, integration and development. Through this network, the country proactively engages with its regional neighbors, with recent plans underway to increase refining capacity for crude oil and petrochemicals within Angola to meet the growing demand in the SADC market. This initiative is expected to create value for Angola, enhance supply security for the country and the region, and support sectors like agriculture and power generation that rely on by-products such as fertilizer and gas.

Angola: An Inspiring Model for African Producers

Angola's commitment to regional collaboration in pursuit of energy security sets an exemplary model for other African oil producers. By prioritizing cross-border partnerships and resource-sharing agreements, Angola showcases the potential for collective progress and stability within the energy sector. This strategy not only promotes economic growth but also enhances regional integration, therefore strengthening Africa's position on the global energy stage.

"The Chamber believes that regional collaboration is the key to unlocking the immense potential of the African energy sector. By working together, we can overcome challenges and create a sustainable future for all. Angola is proudly leading the way, using its position as a major oil producer to drive growth, promote stability, and foster meaningful partnerships across the region," says NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Angola's participation in African Energy Week (AEW) – taking place October 16-20 in Cape Town - further reinforces the country’s dedication to collaboration, as it serves as a platform for fostering partnerships, driving investment, and sharing expertise across the African energy landscape. H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of Angola, will participate at AEW 2023 as a keynote speaker, providing insights into the country’s energy agenda while providing other African nations with the opportunity to learn from Angola’s experiences.

AEW is the AEC’s annual energy event uniting African policymakers with global investors. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com.