Insurance company Protteja Seguros has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference as a silver sponsor. Reflecting its commitment to supporting growth of the Angolan oil and gas market, the company will also sponsor a Financial/Insurance panel discussion during this year’s event.

Fully committed to improving the quality of service and raising the competitive standard of companies operating in Angola’s oil and gas market, Protteja Seguros offers customized solutions to corporate clients with a deliberate focus on stability and sustainability. The company has been certified by Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and actively participates in all institutions associated within the sector.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

During last year’s edition of AOG, Protteja Seguros signed a deal with oil and gas company Petromar under which the two companies will develop a business partnership and collaborate on social responsibility. During the signing ceremony, Protteja Seguros identified Petromar as a partner of interest and intends to initiate discussions for collaboration in the field of social responsibility and potential business partnerships.

Protteja Seguros has identified three strategic pillars as the core to its business practices in Angola: know-how, financial strength and transparency. The company focuses on partnerships with specialized insurance consultancy companies to increase its experience in the oil and gas industry and currently aims to expand operations with international operators and service producers.