President William Ruto has condoled with the family of the late Chief of the Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla at their home in Nairobi.

General Ogolla passed on yesterday while on duty, following the crash of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter in Sindar, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

In his message of condolence, the President described General Ogolla as a dedicated, professional and visionary leader who had served his nation passionately.

He said his loss was not only a big loss to the family, but also to the military and the country.

President Ruto urged the family to find comfort in the knowledge that General Ogolla made Kenya proud.

“Mama Aileen and your children, I want you to know that your husband, the father of your children, was a great Kenyan, a professional soldier and a military officer who made a difference in our republic,” he said.

The President said General Ogolla made a big difference in the short period that he served as the Chief of the Defence Forces.

He said the late CDF built synergy with other security agencies to safeguard the nation’s security.

President Ruto said under his leadership, there were very few terrorist incidents in the country because he was smart and provided effective leadership.

“If there is one appointment that I made and I am very proud of, it is that of General Ogolla. He was a professional and a leader,” he said. “We have lost a man who, I believe, would have transformed our military.”

He said General Ogolla had pledged to secure funds and personally supervise the rebuilding of schools in the troubled Kerio Valley.

He died on duty, President Ruto explained, while responding to the cries of women and children who suffered at the hands of bandits and cattle rustlers.

“That is how much General Ogolla believed in country,” he said.

He asked Kenyans to emulate General Ogolla, saying: “In his humility, he has lessons for all of us.”

First Lady Rachel Ruto said the death of General Ogolla was a big blow to the nation, and pointed out that he dedicated his time to the service of the nation.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said General Ogolla was a humorous person who had high hopes for the country and was keen on security.

“He was a committed general and a patriot, a man who loved his country,” he said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo described General Ogolla as a humble person who loved associating with everyone despite his rank in the military.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday at his home in Alego, Siaya County.