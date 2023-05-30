Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed tests held for applicants to join jobs in the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, in cooperation with the Egyptian Military Academy, in the presence of Minister of Defence and Military Production General Mohamed Zaki, Minister of Education and Technical Education Reda Hegazy, Director of the Egyptian Military Academy Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir, and a number of senior commanders of the Armed Forces and officials from the Ministry of Education and Technical Education.

Through the electronic test results registration system, President El-Sisi followed up on all applicants' data and results they achieved through the different test stages, reaching the final phase.

The President stressed the State's interest to follow the highest standards for selecting the most qualified cadres scientifically, technically and personally, after completing a comprehensive training period, in accordance with the latest training methods and programmes and technical and personal rehabilitation that correspond to the nature of their work and qualify them to perform their tasks and assume their responsibilities efficiently. This is part of the State's efforts to modernize the administrative apparatus by focusing on the development of the human factor and working towards a significant improvement in the level of public services delivered to citizens.

During his visit to the Military College, President El-Sisi met with a number of senior Egyptian Arab horse breeders and a number of students from the Egyptian Military Academy's equestrian course No 1. The President emphasised the importance of developing equestrian sport that refines many good qualities, reflecting positively on the character of young people and their future working lives.