Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said, "President El-Sisi and the Dutch Prime Minister discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various political and economic levels, to be consistent with the current momentum in Egyptian-European relations."

The call also focused on the situation in Gaza, and Egypt's efforts to restore regional stability by reaching a ceasefire in the region and providing access for humanitarian aid. President El-Sisi reiterated the crucial importance of ending the ongoing war, warning against any military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah, which will have catastrophic consequences on the humanitarian situation in the sector and on regional peace and security. President El-Sisi underscored the vital need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to implement the relevant UN resolutions.

President El-Sisi and the Dutch Prime Minister agreed on the urgency of working towards reaching a ceasefire and ensuring the flow of adequate amounts of humanitarian aid to all areas of Gaza to protect it from the dire humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the sector. They also emphasized the need to move towards the implementation of the two-state solution to contribute to restoring regional stability and establishing security and peace in the region.