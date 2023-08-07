Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Sultan of Bohra Community in India, Mufaddal Saifuddin, who was accompanied by his sons Prince Ja’far El-Sadiq Imadduddin, Prince Taha Najmuddin, and Prince Husain Burhanuddin. The meeting was also attended by Chief of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, as well as the Sultan’s representative in Egypt, Mr. Mufaddal Mohammad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President welcomed Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin as a dear guest of Egypt, and lauded the historical relations between Egypt and the Bohra community. President El-Sisi expressed appreciation of the valued role of the Sultan and the Bohra community in the restoration and renovation of the shrines of Ahl al-Bayt and a number of historical Egyptian mosques, their various charitable activities in Egypt which complement the State's efforts to realize development, and their desire to develop, restore and highlight historical Cairo and its authentic cultural character.

The Sultan of Bohra community expressed his deep appreciation of Egypt, and valued the promotion of citizenship on the basis of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, that it enjoys under the leadership of the President, which ensures a stable climate of societal peace for all. He also commended President El-Sisi’s belief in the importance of dialogue among all the peoples of the world, with their diverse doctrines and races, and Egypt's openness to all religions and communities, based on its people's long history, unique civilization and correct understanding of religion.

Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin commended the ongoing progress realized under the President's leadership as well as the development achievements realized across various fields in Egypt. He also praised Egypt's active role in the international and regional arenas and its support for the causes of the Islamic world. The Sultan expressed his sincere prayers to the Egyptian people for lasting security, stability and progress.

President El-Sisi awarded Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin, Sultan of the Bohra community, the Nile Sash, in recognition of his ongoing efforts in Egypt at the cultural, charitable and community levels.