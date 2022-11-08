The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Egypt and the UAE for the development of a measurement project, pertaining to the establishment of the 10-gigawatt (GW) onshore wind power mega-project in Egypt. 

The signing took place on the sidelines of the World Climate Summit COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.

