His Excellency President Adama Barrow has reiterated his government’s support for strengthening the capacity and professionalism of the members of the Gambia Armed Forces during the swearing-in ceremony of members of the First Gambia Armed Forces Council, held on Friday 16th September 2022, at the Statehouse in Banjul.

President Barrow said the selection of the council is a major step forward in the Security Sector Reform framework. He urged all council members to ‘‘measure up to the trust and confidence reposed in them’’.

Speaking on the functions of the Members of the Council, President Barrow said their advice and expertise would contribute to the development of our democratic values and principles, as well as ''significantly influence the checks and balances within the Armed Forces''.

Also speaking at the ceremony is Vice President Badara Alieu Joof, who is the Chairman of the Council. VP Joof thanked the President for the trust bestowed on them to carry out such an important task. He pledged the council's support to the President as the Commander-In-Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces in his efforts to improve the effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery of the Armed forces.

The formation of the GAF Council is a constitutional requirement vested in the President under Section 189, Sub-section (1g) of the 1997 Constitution. The council consists of the seven members mentioned below: -