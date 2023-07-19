Independent oil and gas company PetroNor has been advancing its footprint across the African energy sector, driving the next wave of sustainable oil and gas developments. Leveraging its experience and strong partnership potential, the company is awakening new hydrocarbon plays continent-wide while accelerating the development and monetization of resources in mature markets. As an independent, PetroNor E&P serves as an example for other E&P companies looking at strengthening their presence and investing in Africa’s oil and gas space, as the company progresses with its exploration agenda, a wave of upstream success is on the horizon for Africa.

This year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference – taking place in Cape Town from October 16-20 – serves as a platform where independents such as PetroNor can accelerate their E&P efforts in Africa. The event, representing the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent, connects African governments and policymakers with global investors and project developers, and this year, PetroNor E&P Chairman Eyas Alhomouz will return to the conference as a keynote speaker.

As the Chairman, Alhomouz plays an instrumental part in driving the company’s exploration and production agenda. Having worked in various positions across the global oil and gas sector, including in the United States, Middle East and North Africa, Alhomouz has garnered significant expertise in oilfield services, business development and management. Before taking on the role as Chairman at PetroNor E&P, Alhomouz worked for Schlumberger Oilfield Service – now SLB; Cromwell Energy; Prism Seismic and Jaidah Energy. A degree in Chemical Engineering and Masters in Mineral and Energy Economics further consolidate his position as an industry expert.

At PetroNor E&P, this experience has enabled him to lead the company from one success into another. As a rising E&P player worldwide, PetroNor E&P continues to showcase its potential as a strong and reputable oil and gas competitor as well as fierce advocate for the sustainable development of hydrocarbons. PetroNor E&P has a commitment to operating responsibly and to endeavors that enrich the communities in which it operates. As such, PetroNor E&P is spearheading corporate social investments, with various programs underway to bolster capacity building and community outreach. These include a Power to Educate program, aimed at supporting O&G training in emerging countries; a Tertiary Technical Capacity Development initiative, aimed at improving access to quality education; a platform for advancing gas-based energy solutions for households and health initiatives aimed at training local health and medical professionals while investing in facilities.

The company deploys state-of-the-art technology across its upstream portfolio with the aim of maximizing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impacts. With a focus on sub-Saharan Africa, the company currently has multiple licenses in West Africa, including the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Nigeria.

The company continues to make progress across the MSGBC region, where major offshore projects have revealed the potential for both shallow and deepwater finds. PetroNor E&P holds interests in the A4 license in The Gambia as well as a 90% operating stake in Senegal’s exploration blocks ­– the Rufisque Offshore Profond and Senegal Offshore Sud Profond. This year, PetroNor E&P signed an agreement to farm-out 100% of its participating interest in the Sinapa and Esperança licenses offshore Guinea-Bissau, enabling the company to strengthen its balance sheet and redirect capital and technology to other regional exploration drilling campaigns.

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Congo, PetroNor E&P continues to make strides towards increasing production on the back of upstream drilling. The company commenced with infill drilling in May 2023 on the Tschibeli field. The first half of the year saw PetroNor E&P average gross production of 30,330 barrels per day, representing a 15% increase year-on-year and made possible through strong contributions from six wells on the Litanzi and Tchibelie fields drilled in 2022. Also in 2022, PetroNor E&P completed the acquisition of Panoro Energy’s interest in Offshore Mining License 113 in Nigeria, comprising the Aje oil and gas field.

“Independent oil and gas companies such as PetroNor have set a benchmark for the global energy industry. Placing sustainability at the core, PetroNor is not only a strong competitor in the African oil and gas market but is at the forefront of economic growth through its focus on social investment, capacity building and outreach. For Africa to unlock the true potential of its oil and gas resources, the continent needs companies such as PetroNor,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC). “We are excited to once again host Alhomouz in Cape Town for AEW and look forward to the discussions he will be leading regarding the E&P-sustainability nexus in Africa.”

During AEW 2023, Alhomouz will participate in several panel discussions and presentations centered on African exploration and production; integrating sustainable oilfield practices in future developments; and the role independent oil and gas companies play in Africa’s energy future. His engagement through various networking forums and investors summits is aimed at driving new deals across Africa, with a series of updates regarding PetroNor E&P’s long-term agenda will be provided.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com