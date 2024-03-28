Furthermore, Ambassador Alberg underscored Denmark’s steadfast support for Uganda’s socio-economic development endeavors. Her Excellency highlighted the opportunities available through DANIDA, encouraging Ugandan stakeholders to leverage grant funding and forge partnerships to bolster the expansion of agri- businesses and related sectors. The meeting concluded on a note of optimism, with both dignitaries reaffirming their commitment to fostering enduring diplomatic relations and advancing mutual interests between Uganda and Denmark.

The esteemed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, hosted Her Excellency Signe Winding Alberg, Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda, at the Ministry’ of Foreign Affairs. During the cordial meeting, Ambassador Alberg conveyed to Permanent Secretary Bagiire Denmark’s forthcoming initiative to convene a gathering of African Foreign Ministers in Copenhagen. In elucidating Denmark’s strategic vision, Her Excellency emphasized the nation’s commitment to enhancing representation across the African continent. This endeavor aims at fostering enhanced collaboration in vital areas such as trade, investment, people-to-people relations, and development cooperation. Permanent Secretary Bagiire, reciprocating the Ambassador’s sentiments, expressed Uganda’s sincere appreciation for Denmark’s proactive engagement in strengthening ties with African nations. Affirming Uganda’s commitment to regional cooperation and multilateral engagement, Mr. Bagiire assured Ambassador Alberg of Uganda’s active participation in the forthcoming ministerial meeting in Copenhagen.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.