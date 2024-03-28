The esteemed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, hosted Her Excellency Signe Winding Alberg, Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda, at the Ministry’ of Foreign Affairs. During the cordial meeting, Ambassador Alberg conveyed to Permanent Secretary Bagiire Denmark’s forthcoming initiative to convene a gathering of African Foreign Ministers in Copenhagen. In elucidating Denmark’s strategic vision, Her Excellency emphasized the nation’s commitment to enhancing representation across the African continent. This endeavor aims at fostering enhanced collaboration in vital areas such as trade, investment, people-to-people relations, and development cooperation. Permanent Secretary Bagiire, reciprocating the Ambassador’s sentiments, expressed Uganda’s sincere appreciation for Denmark’s proactive engagement in strengthening ties with African nations. Affirming Uganda’s commitment to regional cooperation and multilateral engagement, Mr. Bagiire assured Ambassador Alberg of Uganda’s active participation in the forthcoming ministerial meeting in Copenhagen.
Furthermore, Ambassador Alberg underscored Denmark’s steadfast support for Uganda’s socio-economic development endeavors. Her Excellency highlighted the opportunities available through DANIDA, encouraging Ugandan stakeholders to leverage grant funding and forge partnerships to bolster the expansion of agri- businesses and related sectors. The meeting concluded on a note of optimism, with both dignitaries reaffirming their commitment to fostering enduring diplomatic relations and advancing mutual interests between Uganda and Denmark.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.