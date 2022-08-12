During the continent’s premier event for the African oil and gas industry – African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 – discussions will center largely on how the continent will finance the development of its energy resources. As the world begins to look at Africa as a potential supplier of the global demand for oil and gas in 2022, there is no better time than now to increase investment in the continent. In line with this discussion, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head of Oil and Gas for southern Africa at Standard Bank, will be coming to AEW 2022 to join high-level finance discussions.

With over 20 years’ experience in the energy corporate and investment sector, specifically in the fields of oil, gas, renewables and power, Eardley-Taylor will participate as an expert in energy sector finance at this year’s event. Coupled with over 10 years’ experience as an adviser, banker and financier, Eardley-Taylor is well-positioned to drive dialogue regarding finance in Africa. Throughout his tenure as Head of Oil and Gas, Eardley-Taylor has driven, and continues to drive, investment in African energy. His experience makes him an optimal partner for investors, a valuable participant of discussion and an instrumental figure in Africa’s financial sector.

For Africa in 2022, increasing investment represents a top priority for many countries across the continent. With current estimated reserves estimated at 125 billion barrels of oil and over 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, most of which remains untapped, the continent’s resources have the potential to meet both continental and international energy demand. On the exploration front, investment will be key for unlocking reserves across onshore, offshore and marginal basins. Recently announced licensing rounds across Africa – such as in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Senegal; Angola; Mauritania and many more – have opened lucrative opportunities for frontier explorers, and through increased investment, a wave of developments will undoubtedly be unlocked.

Similarly, on the mid- to downstream front, injecting capital across the entire energy value chain will trigger a new era of energy security and independence in Africa on the back of infrastructure developments and access to energy. In a post-COVID-19, global geopolitical context, recovering economies across the continent desperately require new sources of energy. In this regard, improving investment in Africa is imperative, as it will not only ensure the continent alleviates energy poverty, but will drive industrialization, multi-sector revival and long-term socioeconomic growth.

As such, AEW 2022, which represents the official meeting place for African energy players, is committed to driving investment and development across the entire African energy sector and value chain. By introducing global financiers to African opportunities, providing the perfect platform for stakeholders to sign deals, network and form partnerships, AEW 2022 is set to trigger newfound capital growth in Africa. While meeting global energy security is important, ensuring the continent is electrified and industrialized is a top priority. Therefore, under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, AEW 2022 will host panel discussions, investor forums and one-on-one meetings, centered on financing Africa’s energy future.

“By coming to AEW 2022 and participating in dialogue and decision-making, Eardley-Taylor has prioritized African energy and Africa’s development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that, “The AEC is proud to host Paul Eardley-Taylor at AEW 2022 and looks forwards to defining a new narrative around investing in Africa. Increasing investment is of paramount importance for the continent and by ensuring finance represents a key point of discussion, AEW 2022 is committed to making a strong case for Africa-directed investment in 2022 and beyond.”

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.